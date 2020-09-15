Triton lifts bid for HiQ, board recommends accepting offer

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Triton on Tuesday raised its cash takeover bid for Swedish IT consultancy firm HiQ International HIQ.ST to 4.02 billion crowns ($460 million), and said HiQ's board unanimously recommended the new offer.

Triton's revised bid is for 72 crowns per share, up from 70 crowns in the initial offer announced on August 26.

"The unanimous board recommendation demonstrates the strength of our offer and we hope all shareholders consider it attractive," Triton's Head of Nordics, Thomas Hofvenstam, said in a statement.

($1 = 8.7414 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

