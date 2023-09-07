Triton International's Series D Preference Shares Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 6.875% Ser D Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRE) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $17.72 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 12.89% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRE was trading at a 25.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 25.10% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 6.875% Ser D Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares:

In Thursday trading, Triton International Ltd's 6.875% Ser D Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRE) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are up about 0.4%.

