Triton International's Series C Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $22.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 13.41% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRD was trading at a 8.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 25.54% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRD shares, versus TRTN:
Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares:
In Friday trading, Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRD) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are up about 0.6%.
