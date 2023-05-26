News & Insights

Triton International's Series C Preference Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

May 26, 2023 — 02:40 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRD) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $21.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 16.99% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRD was trading at a 12.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 21.17% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares:

TRTN.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRD) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are up about 0.1%.

