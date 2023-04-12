Triton International's Series C Preference Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8438), with shares changing hands as low as $21.63 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.05% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRC was trading at a 4.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.21% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRC) is currently off about 6.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are up about 32.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.