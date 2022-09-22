Triton International's Series C Preference Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRC) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8438), with shares changing hands as low as $24.57 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.90% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRC was trading at a 0.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.67% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRC shares, versus TRTN:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

In Thursday trading, Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRC) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are off about 1.5%.

