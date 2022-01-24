Triton International's Series B Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $26.57 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.35% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRB was trading at a 7.72% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 8.28% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRB shares, versus TRTN:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

In Monday trading, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are off about 1.6%.

