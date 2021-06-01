Triton International's Series B Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $27.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.48% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRB was trading at a 15.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 10.04% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) is currently down about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are up about 0.8%.

