Triton International's Series B Preference Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

December 22, 2022 — 02:07 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $24.87 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.95% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRB was trading at a 1.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.09% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

In Thursday trading, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are off about 3.1%.

