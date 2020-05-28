Markets
TRTN.PRA

Triton International's Series A Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.125), with shares changing hands as low as $24.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.46% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRA was trading at a 1.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 2.79% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRA shares, versus TRTN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

TRTN.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRA) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are off about 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRTN.PRA TRTN

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular