Triton International's Series A Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.125), with shares changing hands as low as $24.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 11.75% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRA was trading at a 1.64% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.52% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRA shares, versus TRTN:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRA) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are off about 0.1%.

