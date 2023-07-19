Triton International's Series A Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.125), with shares changing hands as low as $24.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 11.75% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRA was trading at a 1.64% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.52% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRA shares, versus TRTN:
Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRA) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are off about 0.1%.
Also see: WEL market cap history
DISH Videos
FVL Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.