Triton International's Series A Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.125), with shares changing hands as low as $26.36 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.03% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRA was trading at a 6.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 3.14% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are up about 0.4%.

