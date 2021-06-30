Markets
Triton International's Series A Preference Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.125), with shares changing hands as low as $28.23 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.49% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRA was trading at a 13.72% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 9.80% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRA shares, versus TRTN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

TRTN.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Triton International Ltd's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRA) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are up about 1%.

