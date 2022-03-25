Triton International (TRTN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Triton International (TRTN) closed at $70.73, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping container leasing company had gained 11.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 6.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Triton International as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $416.93 million, up 20.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $1.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.38% and +11.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Triton International should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Triton International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Triton International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.44.

We can also see that TRTN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

