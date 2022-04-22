Triton International (TRTN) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Triton International (TRTN) closed at $61.60, marking a -1.52% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping container leasing company had lost 12.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Triton International as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $416.93 million, up 20.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $1.71 billion, which would represent changes of +16.38% and +11.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Triton International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Triton International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Triton International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.33.

Also, we should mention that TRTN has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.