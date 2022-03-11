Triton International (TRTN) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Triton International (TRTN) closed at $64.84, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping container leasing company had gained 0.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Triton International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $416.93 million, up 20.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $1.71 billion, which would represent changes of +16.38% and +11.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Triton International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.59% higher. Triton International is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Triton International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.46, which means Triton International is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TRTN has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

