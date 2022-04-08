Triton International (TRTN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.27, changing hands as low as $57.86 per share. Triton International Ltd shares are currently trading off about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $46.75 per share, with $72.3354 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.18.

