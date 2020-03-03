Triton International (TRTN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.96, changing hands as high as $35.13 per share. Triton International Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.50 per share, with $40.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.78.

