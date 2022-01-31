Triton International (TRTN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Triton International (TRTN) closed at $60.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping container leasing company had lost 0.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Triton International as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $413.72 million, up 22.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Triton International should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Triton International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Triton International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.64.

We can also see that TRTN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

