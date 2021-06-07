Triton International (TRTN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Triton International (TRTN) closed at $52.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping container leasing company had lost 2.08% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

TRTN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.03, up 136.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $376.74 million, up 17.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.26 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion, which would represent changes of +79.18% and +17.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TRTN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TRTN is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TRTN has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.27 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.86.

We can also see that TRTN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

