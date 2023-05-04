Triton International (TRTN) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Triton International said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $82.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.29%, the lowest has been 3.36%, and the highest has been 9.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triton International. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRTN is 0.20%, a decrease of 15.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 43,158K shares. The put/call ratio of TRTN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.29% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Triton International is 78.80. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.29% from its latest reported closing price of 82.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Triton International is 1,692MM, a decrease of 4.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goodnow Investment Group holds 1,937K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares, representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTN by 9.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,791K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTN by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,733K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTN by 5.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,515K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTN by 11.96% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,492K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Triton International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Triton International Limited is the world's largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. Triton operates a container fleet of over six million twenty-foot equivalent units ('TEU'), and its global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.