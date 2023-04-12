Markets
BIPC

Triton International Spikes On Agreement To Be Acquired By Brookfield In $4.7 Bln Deal

April 12, 2023 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Triton International Ltd. (TRTN) shares are surging more than 31 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced a definitive agreement with Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) to be acquired for a $4.7 billion cash and stock deal. The total enterprise value will be $13.3 billion.

The company noted that the total consideration of $85.00 per Triton common share will consist of $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in BIPC class A exchangeable shares.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Prior to closing, Triton intends to maintain its current quarterly dividend on the Triton common shares.

Currently, TRTN is at $83.14, up 31.94 percent from the previous close of $63.01 on a volume of 2,232,623.

BIPC is at $43.89, down 5.10 percent from the previous close of $46.25 on a volume of 210,085 shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIPC
TRTN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.