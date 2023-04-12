Triton International Spikes On Agreement To Be Acquired By Brookfield In $4.7 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Triton International Ltd. (TRTN) shares are surging more than 31 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced a definitive agreement with Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) to be acquired for a $4.7 billion cash and stock deal. The total enterprise value will be $13.3 billion.

The company noted that the total consideration of $85.00 per Triton common share will consist of $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in BIPC class A exchangeable shares.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Prior to closing, Triton intends to maintain its current quarterly dividend on the Triton common shares.

Currently, TRTN is at $83.14, up 31.94 percent from the previous close of $63.01 on a volume of 2,232,623.

BIPC is at $43.89, down 5.10 percent from the previous close of $46.25 on a volume of 210,085 shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.