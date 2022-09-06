Triton International Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 9/7/22, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 9/15/22. As a percentage of TRTN.PRB's recent share price of $25.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.93%, so look for shares of TRTN.PRB to trade 1.93% lower — all else being equal — when TRTN.PRB shares open for trading on 9/7/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.70%. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRB shares, versus TRTN:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are up about 0.4%.

