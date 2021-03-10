Triton International Limited (TRTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Triton International Limited (TRTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.62% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRTN was $59.19, representing a -2.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.85 and a 198.94% increase over the 52 week low of $19.80.

TRTN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). TRTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.17. Zacks Investment Research reports TRTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 56.07%, compared to an industry average of 20.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.