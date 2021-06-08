Triton International Limited (TRTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

Triton International Limited (TRTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TRTN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.45, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRTN was $52.45, representing a -15.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.88 and a 83.01% increase over the 52 week low of $28.66.

TRTN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as United Rentals, Inc. (URI) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). TRTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.15. Zacks Investment Research reports TRTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 73.64%, compared to an industry average of 18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.