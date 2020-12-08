Triton International Limited (TRTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

Triton International Limited (TRTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.99, the dividend yield is 4.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRTN was $46.99, representing a -0.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $47 and a 137.32% increase over the 52 week low of $19.80.

TRTN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). TRTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.54. Zacks Investment Research reports TRTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.81%, compared to an industry average of -13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.