Triton International Limited (TRTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Triton International Limited (TRTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.31, the dividend yield is 4.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRTN was $58.31, representing a -8.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.88 and a 30.27% increase over the 52 week low of $44.76.

TRTN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Gartner, Inc. (IT) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). TRTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.26. Zacks Investment Research reports TRTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 96.31%, compared to an industry average of 24.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the trtn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRTN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRTN as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GLRY with an increase of 3.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRTN at 2.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.