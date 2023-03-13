Triton International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TRTN

In trading on Monday, shares of Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.02, changing hands as low as $61.37 per share. Triton International Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $48.64 per share, with $73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.67.

