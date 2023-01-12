Triton-controlled Crayfish takes 9.9% stake in Finnish constructor Caverion

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Crayfish Bidco Oy, a company controlled by Triton, said on Thursday it has bought a 9.9% stake in Finnish construction company Caverion Oyj CAV1V.HE, following the Swedish venture capital group's $1.17 billion takeover bid on Tuesday.

The move signals Triton's strong commitment to the tender offer, Crayfish said.

Triton on Tuesday offered Caverion shareholders 8 euros for each share through the private liability company Crayfish.

Triton's takeover offer represents a premium of 14.3%, which exceeds a bid of 7 euros announced in November by North Holdings, a Bain Capital-led consortium that had valued Caverion at 955 million euros ($1 billion).

It seeks the support of Caverion's board for its takeover and hoped to complete the deal in the third or fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.9218 euros)

