Tritium DCFC Drops 8% On Higher Annual Loss

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC), a direct current fast chargers maker for electric vehicles, are falling more than 8% Friday morning after reporting higher loss for the year ended June 30, 2022.

Net loss for the year widened to $127.56 million or $1.01 per share from $63.09 million or $0.58 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, hurt by higher expenses.

Revenue, however, increased 53% year-on-year to $86 million.

DCFC, currently at $4.00, has traded in the range of 3.80 - 19.75 in the last 52 weeks.

