Markets
DCFC

Tritium DCFC Drops 8% On Higher Annual Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC), a direct current fast chargers maker for electric vehicles, are falling more than 8% Friday morning after reporting higher loss for the year ended June 30, 2022.

Net loss for the year widened to $127.56 million or $1.01 per share from $63.09 million or $0.58 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, hurt by higher expenses.

Revenue, however, increased 53% year-on-year to $86 million.

DCFC, currently at $4.00, has traded in the range of 3.80 - 19.75 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DCFC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular