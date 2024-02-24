Tritium DCFC (DCFC) Price Target Increased by 26.46% to 6.26

The average one-year price target for Tritium DCFC (NasdaqGM:DCFC) has been revised to 6.26 / share. This is an increase of 26.46% from the prior estimate of 4.95 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.40 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5,113.31% from the latest reported closing price of 0.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tritium DCFC. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCFC is 0.03%, a decrease of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.84% to 12,244K shares. The put/call ratio of DCFC is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 7,538K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 1,105K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCFC by 46.30% over the last quarter.

Cigna Investments holds 924K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 412K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ayrton Capital holds 274K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

Tritium DCFC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tritium DCFC Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to develop direct current chargers for electric vehicles.

