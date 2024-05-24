Tritium DCFC CEO Resigns from Board

Tritium DCFC (DCFCQ) has released an update.

Tritium DCFC Limited has announced the resignation of Jane Hunter from the board of directors, effective immediately, although she will remain the company’s CEO. This corporate shuffle comes after the recent appointment of KPMG administrators for the company and some of its Australian subsidiaries. The company assures there are no disagreements on accounting-related policies or matters between Hunter and Tritium.

