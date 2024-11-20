Tritax EuroBox Shareholders Approve Brookfield-Linked Acquisition

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

Tritax EuroBox has announced that its shareholders have approved a recommended cash acquisition by Titanium Ruth Bidco Limited, a company linked to Brookfield’s real estate private funds, for 69 pence per share. The acquisition, which will be executed through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, is expected to be finalized by December 2024, upon meeting remaining conditions. Trading in Tritax EuroBox shares is set to be suspended and delisted by mid-December, signaling a significant shift for investors.

