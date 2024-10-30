News & Insights

Tritax EuroBox Sees Boost in Morgan Stanley’s Stake

October 30, 2024 — 12:17 pm EDT

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

Tritax EuroBox PLC experienced a notable shift in its voting rights structure as Morgan Stanley increased its stake, now holding 15.91% of the company’s voting rights. This change, reported on October 30, 2024, highlights Morgan Stanley’s strategic positioning in the European logistics real estate sector. Such movements can influence the stock market’s perception of Tritax EuroBox’s future prospects.

