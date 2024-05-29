News & Insights

Tritax EuroBox Reports Shift in Major Holdings

May 29, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

Tritax EuroBox PLC has disclosed a change in major holdings, with Aviva PLC’s voting rights crossing the threshold on May 28, 2024, resulting in a slight decrease in their total voting rights from 8.25% to 8.23%. The notification, dated May 29, 2024, indicates Aviva PLC’s direct and indirect voting rights in Tritax EuroBox, reflecting their significant investment position within the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

