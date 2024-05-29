Tritax EuroBox Reports Shift in Major Holdings

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

Tritax EuroBox PLC has disclosed a change in major holdings, with Aviva PLC’s voting rights crossing the threshold on May 28, 2024, resulting in a slight decrease in their total voting rights from 8.25% to 8.23%. The notification, dated May 29, 2024, indicates Aviva PLC’s direct and indirect voting rights in Tritax EuroBox, reflecting their significant investment position within the company.

