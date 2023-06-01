Tritax EuroBox (LSE:BOXE) Price Target Decreased by 13.32% to 0.91

The average one-year price target for Tritax EuroBox (LSE:BOXE) has been revised to 0.91 / share. This is an decrease of 13.32% from the prior estimate of 1.05 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.82 to a high of 1.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.76% from the latest reported closing price of 0.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tritax EuroBox. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOXE is 0.12%, a decrease of 27.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.85% to 9,178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 8,662K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,840K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOXE by 6.15% over the last quarter.

GREZX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund Investor holds 339K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing a decrease of 17.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOXE by 16.69% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOXE by 2.10% over the last quarter.

FDTS - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

