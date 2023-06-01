Tritax EuroBox (EBOX) Price Target Decreased by 13.10% to 78.72

The average one-year price target for Tritax EuroBox (EBOX) has been revised to 78.72 / share. This is an decrease of 13.10% from the prior estimate of 90.59 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.20% from the latest reported closing price of 60.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tritax EuroBox. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBOX is 0.10%, a decrease of 16.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.10% to 13,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 8,662K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,840K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBOX by 6.15% over the last quarter.

RIFSX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 1,090K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Developed Real Estate Index Fund Investor A holds 1,051K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBOX by 6.21% over the last quarter.

VGREX - GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUND holds 971K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares, representing a decrease of 22.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBOX by 7.66% over the last quarter.

RRESX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund Class S holds 545K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing a decrease of 23.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBOX by 10.96% over the last quarter.

