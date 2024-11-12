Tritax EuroBox Accepts Brookfield’s Acquisition Offer

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

Tritax EuroBox has accepted a cash acquisition offer from Titanium Ruth Bidco Limited, backed by Brookfield, after SEGRO confirmed it will not improve its competing offer. This acquisition, which offers a 28% premium on Tritax EuroBox shares, includes a subsequent asset sale to SEGRO worth €470 million. Shareholders are encouraged to support the Brookfield Offer for its favorable terms and strategic alignment.

