Tritax Big Box H1 Adjusted Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L), Wednesday announced financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025, reporting adjusted earnings of 4.63 pence per share, compared to last year's 4.35 pence per share.

Net rental income totaled 149.2 million pounds compared to 127.2 million pounds in the previous year.

Profit and total comprehensive income amounted to 166.8 million pounds compared to 187.1 million pounds in the prior year.

Currently, Tritax's stock is trading at 142.84 pence, up 0.17 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

