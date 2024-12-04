Trisura Group announces normal course issuer bid

Trisura Group (TRRSF) announced the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Trisura Group Ltd. of its intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid to be transacted through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative trading systems. The notice provides that Trisura Group may, during the 12-month period commencing December 6, 2024 and ending December 5, 2025, purchase up to 1,433,371 common shares in total, representing approximately 3% of Trisura Group’s issued and outstanding common shares. As at November 22, 2024, Trisura Group had 47,779,021 common shares issued and outstanding. Under the NCIB, Trisura Group may purchase up to 17,689 common shares on the TSX during any trading day, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of 70,758 common shares on the TSX for the six months ended November 30, 2024. The purchase of Trisura Group common shares is intended to offset dilution resulting from the issuance of common shares pursuant to Trisura Group’s equity incentive programs. The establishment of the NCIB also provides Trisura with the flexibility to acquire common shares from time to time as an effective means of returning capital to its shareholders.

