Trisura Group to Announce Q3 Results and Conference Call

October 31, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) has released an update.

Trisura Group Ltd., a prominent specialty insurance provider, has announced it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 7, with a subsequentearnings callscheduled for November 8. Investors and analysts can join the conference call to gain insights from top executives about the company’s performance and future prospects.

