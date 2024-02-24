Trisul (BOVESPA:TRIS3) Price Target Increased by 5.35% to 6.83

The average one-year price target for Trisul (BOVESPA:TRIS3) has been revised to 6.83 / share. This is an increase of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 6.49 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.75 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.97% from the latest reported closing price of 4.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trisul. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIS3 is 0.00%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.64% to 1,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 450K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIS3 by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 404K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 270K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIS3 by 31.98% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 89K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 56.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIS3 by 112.91% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIS3 by 17.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.