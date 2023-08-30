Trisul (B3:TRIS3) Price Target Increased by 13.95% to 5.48

The average one-year price target for Trisul (B3:TRIS3) has been revised to 5.48 / share. This is an increase of 13.95% from the prior estimate of 4.81 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.78 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.24% from the latest reported closing price of 5.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trisul. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIS3 is 0.00%, an increase of 35.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 1,358K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 416K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 386K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 309K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 41K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

