News & Insights

Stocks

Tristel PLC Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

November 20, 2024 — 03:56 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tristel (GB:TSTL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tristel PLC, a leader in infection prevention products, has issued 10,000 new shares following employee option exercises, bringing their total voting shares to 47,685,593. The new shares are set to begin trading on AIM on November 21, 2024. This move reflects Tristel’s continued growth and engagement with its shareholders.

For further insights into GB:TSTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.