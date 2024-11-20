Tristel PLC Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Tristel (GB:TSTL) has released an update.

Tristel PLC, a leader in infection prevention products, has issued 10,000 new shares following employee option exercises, bringing their total voting shares to 47,685,593. The new shares are set to begin trading on AIM on November 21, 2024. This move reflects Tristel’s continued growth and engagement with its shareholders.

