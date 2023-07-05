Tristel (LSE:TSTL) Price Target Increased by 15.81% to 471.92

The average one-year price target for Tristel (LSE:TSTL) has been revised to 471.92 / share. This is an increase of 15.81% from the prior estimate of 407.49 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 444.40 to a high of 525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.94% from the latest reported closing price of 355.00 / share.

Tristel Maintains 1.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tristel. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSTL is 0.33%, a decrease of 46.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 66.68% to 32K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GGLCX - Gabelli International Small Cap Fund Class C holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GGMMX - Gabelli Global Mini Mites Fund CLASS I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.