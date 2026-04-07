Markets
TLSI

TriSalus Life Sciences Names Richard Marshall As Chief Medical Officer

April 07, 2026 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) on Tuesday said it has appointed Richard Marshall as chief medical officer, effective June 29, 2026.

Marshall will transition into the role from his current position as Medical Director, which he has held since January 2025.

He is an interventional radiologist with experience in interventional oncology, hepatobiliary interventions, and trauma care.

TriSalus Life Sciences shares closed at $3.98 on Monday, down 2.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TLSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.