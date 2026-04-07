TriSalus Life Sciences Names Richard Marshall As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) on Tuesday said it has appointed Richard Marshall as chief medical officer, effective June 29, 2026.

Marshall will transition into the role from his current position as Medical Director, which he has held since January 2025.

He is an interventional radiologist with experience in interventional oncology, hepatobiliary interventions, and trauma care.

TriSalus Life Sciences shares closed at $3.98 on Monday, down 2.45%.

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