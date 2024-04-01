News & Insights

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. Q4 sales increase

April 01, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$36.309 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$36.309 million, or -$1.56 per share. This compares with -$25.371 million, or -$75.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 77.3% to $5.721 million from $3.226 million last year.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$36.309 Mln. vs. -$25.371 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.56 vs. -$75.01 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.721 Mln vs. $3.226 Mln last year.

