TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. Q1 Loss Climbs

May 15, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$14.020 million, or -$0.60 per share. This compares with -$9.227 million, or -$0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 116.4% to $6.457 million from $2.984 million last year.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$14.020 Mln. vs. -$9.227 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.60 vs. -$0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.457 Mln vs. $2.984 Mln last year.

