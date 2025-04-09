TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) shares soared 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.49. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The recent surge in TriSalus Life Sciences Inc.'s shares can be attributed to its strong fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results, marked by 44% YoY revenue growth in the fourth quarter and 59% for the full year, driven by the TriNav Infusion System. The company reaffirmed 2025 guidance with expected sales growth of over 50%, gross margins exceeding 87%, and a path to positive EBITDA and cash flow in the second half of 2025. Investor sentiment is further supported by the commercial launch of TriNav LV, expansion through the DELIVER program, and a strong cash position bolstered by expected funding from OrbiMed.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +63%. Revenues are expected to be $9.26 million, up 43.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TLSI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Products industry. Abbott (ABT), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% lower at $123.95. ABT has returned -9.1% in the past month.

For Abbott , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $1.07. This represents a change of +9.2% from what the company reported a year ago.

