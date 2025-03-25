TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $TLSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES ($TLSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,277,942 and earnings of -$0.32 per share.

TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES insiders have traded $TLSI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY AB FRANKENIUS purchased 62,972 shares for an estimated $249,998

JAMES EMMETT YOUNG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $163,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SEAN MURPHY (Chief Manuf, Strategy&Bus Dev.) has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $157,200 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ARJUN JJ DESAI sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $110,700

MARY T SZELA (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 4 purchases buying 19,582 shares for an estimated $102,056 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATS WAHLSTROM has made 3 purchases buying 15,727 shares for an estimated $69,806 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRYAN F. COX (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC & MANUFACT.) sold 314 shares for an estimated $1,394

TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TLSI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

