TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $TLSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES ($TLSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,277,942 and earnings of -$0.32 per share.
TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES Insider Trading Activity
TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES insiders have traded $TLSI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EQUITY AB FRANKENIUS purchased 62,972 shares for an estimated $249,998
- JAMES EMMETT YOUNG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $163,500 and 0 sales.
- SEAN MURPHY (Chief Manuf, Strategy&Bus Dev.) has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $157,200 and 0 sales.
- ARJUN JJ DESAI sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $110,700
- MARY T SZELA (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 4 purchases buying 19,582 shares for an estimated $102,056 and 0 sales.
- MATS WAHLSTROM has made 3 purchases buying 15,727 shares for an estimated $69,806 and 0 sales.
- BRYAN F. COX (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC & MANUFACT.) sold 314 shares for an estimated $1,394
TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 214,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $989,052
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 178,298 shares (+120471.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $893,272
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 60,154 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $301,371
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 50,000 shares (+333.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $250,500
- EXOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 35,000 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,350
- CONNECTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 27,989 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,224
- ANSON CAPITAL, INC. removed 24,415 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $112,553
TRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TLSI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
